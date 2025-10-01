Gaza aid flotilla braces for blockade as vessels approach

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 13:44
High views
Gaza aid flotilla braces for blockade as vessels approach
Gaza aid flotilla braces for blockade as vessels approach

Several unidentified vessels were seen approaching the international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza on Wednesday night, two sources on board told Reuters.

It was not clear who operated the vessels. Their approach comes hours after the flotilla said that Israeli "warships" approached some of its boats and engaged in "dangerous and intimidatory manoeuvres" before dawn on Wednesday as it neared the Palestinian territory.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"They are already coming for us. Two dozen vessels are waiting for us," Jose Luis Ybot, a passenger on the flotilla, said in a video posted on social media.

Two other passengers, including Juan Bordera, a regional lawmaker from Spain's Compromis party, confirmed the boats' approach. One said that around two dozen vessels were coming and that the flotilla could be intercepted within the hour.

Israel has said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas militants in the coastal enclave.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Vessels

Flotilla

Aid

