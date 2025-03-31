Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army

31-03-2025 | 10:31
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army

Three of four United States soldiers missing in Lithuania since last week were found dead on Monday, the U.S. army said after rescuers recovered the soldiers' armored vehicle from a swamp.

"Three U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division were found deceased in Lithuania today, March 31," U.S. Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement, adding that "search and recovery operations continue for the remaining fourth soldier."

AFP

World News

United States

Soldiers

Missing

US Army

Russia, US discussing rare earth metals projects, Putin envoy says
Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term
