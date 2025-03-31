News
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
World News
31-03-2025 | 10:31
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead: US army
Three of four United States soldiers missing in Lithuania since last week were found dead on Monday, the U.S. army said after rescuers recovered the soldiers' armored vehicle from a swamp.
"Three U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division were found deceased in Lithuania today, March 31," U.S. Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement, adding that "search and recovery operations continue for the remaining fourth soldier."
AFP
World News
United States
Soldiers
Missing
US Army
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
