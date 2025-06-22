VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites

World News
22-06-2025 | 09:40
High views
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday the U.S. strikes on Iran had significantly delayed its nuclear program -- but added that Americans were not at war with the country itself.

"I don't want to get into sensitive intelligence here, but we know that we set the Iranian nuclear program back substantially last night, whether it's years or beyond," he told ABC.

"We're not at war with Iran -- we're at war with Iran's nuclear program," he added. "And I think the president took decisive action to destroy that program last night."


AFP

