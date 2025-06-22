News
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites
World News
22-06-2025 | 09:40
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites
Vice President JD Vance said Sunday the U.S. strikes on Iran had significantly delayed its nuclear program -- but added that Americans were not at war with the country itself.
"I don't want to get into sensitive intelligence here, but we know that we set the Iranian nuclear program back substantially last night, whether it's years or beyond," he told ABC.
"We're not at war with Iran -- we're at war with Iran's nuclear program," he added. "And I think the president took decisive action to destroy that program last night."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
VP
JD Vance
US
War
Iran
Strikes
Nuclear
Sites
