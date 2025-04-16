Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa

16-04-2025 | 03:54
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa

A Russian drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa overnight injured three people, sparked fires, and damaged homes and civilian infrastructure, officials of the southern Ukrainian region said early on Wednesday.

"The enemy has again attacked Odesa with a massive drone attack," Oleh Kiper, governor of the region whose administrative center is the city of Odesa, said on messaging app Telegram. However, the full scale of the attack was not clear.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Drone

Attack

Damages

Odesa

