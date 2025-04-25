Violence in Sudan region 'may amount to crimes against humanity:' UK

25-04-2025 | 06:55
Violence in Sudan region &#39;may amount to crimes against humanity:&#39; UK
Violence in Sudan region 'may amount to crimes against humanity:' UK

Violence in Sudan's Darfur region shows "the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing and may amount to crimes against humanity," UK foreign minister David Lammy said.

Lammy called on the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "de-escalate urgently" and said in a statement issued late Thursday that Britain would continue to "use all tools available to us to hold those responsible for atrocities to account."

AFP

