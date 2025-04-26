Iran-US nuclear talks end in Muscat: Iranian state TV

26-04-2025 | 09:45
Iran-US nuclear talks end in Muscat: Iranian state TV

A third round of high-level nuclear talks between Iran and the United States ended in Oman on Saturday, Iranian state media reported, after hours of discussions.

"The two delegations that were holding indirect talks with each other are returning to their capitals for consultations," Iranian state television said.

AFP
 

