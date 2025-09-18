Trump arrives at UK PM's country residence

18-09-2025 | 05:59
Trump arrives at UK PM's country residence

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived Thursday at Chequers, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s country residence, for wide-ranging talks after leaving Windsor Castle on day two of his state visit.

Trump waved to the media after his Marine One helicopter landed at the estate near London, before boarding a black SUV with U.S. and UK flags for the short ride to the main building.

AFP

