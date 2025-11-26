Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos reminded Arab counterparts that the Arab League had already announced that the 55th regular session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers would address several pressing issues, beginning with the Palestinian cause.



Delivering Lebanon’s statement at the session, Morcos said Lebanese concerns also carry significant weight, noting that Israeli violations continue despite arrangements put in place to halt hostilities.



He highlighted the initiative launched by President Joseph Aoun to resolve pending issues with all their political, military, and security dimensions—an initiative he said brings Lebanon back to the forefront of regional attention.



Morcos stressed that Lebanon seeks to restore the Arab League’s role as a “necessary national shield” and a unifying reference point during this sensitive period. He expressed confidence in the ability of Arab media to convey Lebanon’s reality and support any effort aimed at preserving stability, at a moment when “Arab backing is essential to overcoming challenges on all fronts.”



He also proposed several initiatives, including awards for distinguished journalists and compensation for families of media professionals killed in the line of duty, alongside broader political efforts.