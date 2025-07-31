State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

31-07-2025 | 12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
3min
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a firm address, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed the state's exclusive right to hold arms, emphasizing this principle as a cornerstone of Lebanon's national policy. 

The statement comes amid mounting internal and international pressure following the Lebanese government's response to a U.S. proposal concerning the escalating situation with Israel.

The president outlined eight key points in Lebanon's official response, placing immediate emphasis on halting all Israeli hostilities, including targeted assassinations, securing Israel's withdrawal behind internationally recognized borders, and the release of Lebanese detainees. The response also addressed broader concerns, including the return of Syrian refugees and measures to combat smuggling and drug trafficking.

With Hezbollah's position central to the debate, attention now shifts to the upcoming Cabinet session scheduled for Tuesday. 

According to LBCI sources, the group is currently leaning toward participating in the session. Intense consultations are expected to take place in the meantime to avoid confrontation and secure consensus.

Hezbollah remains steadfast in its stance, maintaining that Israel must cease its aggressions and fully withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory before any discussions regarding the party's remaining arsenal can proceed. Whether the Cabinet can agree on this sequence of priorities remains uncertain.

The president's decision to bring the issue before the Cabinet is seen by many as a move to regain control over the national security agenda amid increasing domestic and foreign pressure. His remarks reaffirm his constitutional commitment to a national defense strategy, though the U.S. is not giving guarantees.

Political actors close to Hezbollah have signaled a preference for dialogue and de-escalation, warning that any rushed concessions, such as prematurely handing over arms, could cost Lebanon valuable negotiating leverage. 

While there is no official call to boycott the Cabinet session, its delay is aimed at facilitating ongoing talks among the country's top leadership in hopes of finding a peaceful path forward.

