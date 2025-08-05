Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia on Tuesday said its army had seized a new village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, accelerating its claimed advance into the key industrial region.



The Russian army, "as a result of active and decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Yanvarskoye," Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram, using the Russian name for the Ukrainian village of Sichneve.



AFP