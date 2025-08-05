Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

World News
05-08-2025 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine&#39;s Dnipropetrovsk region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia on Tuesday said its army had seized a new village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, accelerating its claimed advance into the key industrial region.

The Russian army, "as a result of active and decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Yanvarskoye," Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram, using the Russian name for the Ukrainian village of Sichneve.

AFP

World News

Europe

Russia

Ukraine

Politics

LBCI Next
Kremlin slams Trump's threat to hike tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-07-29

Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

LBCI
World News
2025-06-11

Sudan's RSF says seized border area with Egypt, Libya as army announces pullout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-09

Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:52

US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion

LBCI
World News
08:40

Trump says may 'substantially' raise tariffs on India in next 24 hrs

LBCI
World News
08:05

Sweden, Norway, Denmark give $486 mln to NATO project to send US weapons to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:51

Swiss president, economy minister flying to US for tariff talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-04

Hezbollah delegation says Israel must act first before any further discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Israeli strike targets vehicle near Tebnine Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-03

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
World News
03:53

Brazil's Bolsonaro arrested, adding to tensions with Trump

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final

LBCI
World News
15:55

US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More