Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis

19-05-2025 | 08:00
Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden on Monday expressed his gratitude to Americans for their "love and support" after the former U.S. president said he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," the 82-year-old Biden posted on X, with a photograph of him and his wife Jill Biden. "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

AFP

