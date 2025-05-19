News
Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis
World News
19-05-2025 | 08:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis
Joe Biden on Monday expressed his gratitude to Americans for their "love and support" after the former U.S. president said he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," the 82-year-old Biden posted on X, with a photograph of him and his wife Jill Biden. "Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."
AFP
