Former US President Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
World News
19-05-2025 | 03:26
Former US President Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after experiencing urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said.
Reuters
World News
US
President
Joe Biden
Diagnosed
Prostate
Cancer
