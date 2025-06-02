The victory of nationalist Karol Nawrocki in Poland's presidential election looks set to strain relations with Ukraine and embolden Donald Trump-inspired conservatives in central Europe, analysts and diplomats said on Monday.



Nawrocki won a knife-edge vote that pitted him against Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who was supported by the ruling centrists Civic Coalition (KO), dealing a major blow to the pro-European government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.



While remaining committed to helping Ukraine's effort to fend off Russian's invasion, Nawrocki opposes Kyiv joining Western alliances such as NATO.



Nawrocki rejects suggestions that his stance is pro-Russian. But his campaign, backed by the nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), tapped into a mix of weariness with Ukrainian refugees and worries Poland could be drawn into the war over the border that many Polish voters feel.



All parties in Poland have ruled out sending troops to Ukraine.



Although real executive power lies with the government, the Polish president has veto powers, meaning he can stymie the government's agenda. The head of state can also propose laws.







Reuters