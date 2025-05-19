Zelensky says asked Trump not to make decisions on Ukraine 'without us'

19-05-2025 | 14:57
Zelensky says asked Trump not to make decisions on Ukraine 'without us'

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he asked Donald Trump not to make decisions about Ukraine "without us" before the US president held a call with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"I asked him not to make any decisions about Ukraine without us before his conversation with Putin," Zelensky told reporters. "These are matters of principle for us and very important."


AFP
 

