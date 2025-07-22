News
Kremlin doesn't expect 'miraculous breakthroughs' from Ukraine talks
World News
22-07-2025 | 05:58
Kremlin doesn't expect 'miraculous breakthroughs' from Ukraine talks
The Kremlin on Tuesday said it wasn't expecting "miraculous breakthroughs" from upcoming talks with Ukraine, the third such round of negotiations in recent months.
"We don't have any reason to hope for some miraculous breakthroughs" at the talks on Wednesday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing.
AFP
