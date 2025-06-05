UN rights chief voices legal concerns on US travel bans

World News
05-06-2025 | 13:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN rights chief voices legal concerns on US travel bans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN rights chief voices legal concerns on US travel bans

The U.N. human rights chief said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's new travel bans on 12 countries raised "concerns" under international law.

"The broad and sweeping nature of the new travel ban raises concerns from the perspective of international law, including the principle of non-discrimination and of the necessity and proportionality of the measures deployed to meet the security concerns stated," High Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

World News

rights

chief

voices

legal

concerns

travel

LBCI Next
Trump reinstates US travel ban, bars citizens of 12 countries
Putin discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Leo: Kremlin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

UN rights chief urges Mali to repeal 'draconian decree' dissolving political parties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01

Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

US lobbies UN rights council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:25

Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39

UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions

LBCI
World News
12:52

Trump says asked Putin not to respond to Ukraine drone attack

LBCI
World News
11:15

Trump says discussed Geneva tariffs agreement with Chinese President

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

US, Saudi Arabia ink massive $142 billion arms deal: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:16

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Random threat calls hit villages in South, Western Bekaa, and Beirut; army intelligence investigates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More