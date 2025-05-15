South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the United States on a working visit next week and will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on May 21, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement late on Wednesday.



"President Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest," South Africa's presidency said.



"The president's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries," the statement added.



Relations between South Africa and the U.S. have soured significantly since Trump returned to the White House in January.







Reuters