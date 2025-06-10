Trump says Los Angeles would burn 'to the ground' if no troops sent

World News
10-06-2025 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Los Angeles would burn &#39;to the ground&#39; if no troops sent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Los Angeles would burn 'to the ground' if no troops sent

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that only his deployment of Marines and other soldiers to Los Angeles was preventing the city from "burning to the ground" as a result of protests against an immigration crackdown.

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," Trump posted on Truth Social, claiming that the so-far sporadic street unrest posed the same threat as a recent wildfire that destroyed entire neighborhoods in the city.

The Republican's deployment of thousands of troops has sparked outrage among Democrats, with California Governor Gavin Newsom branding Trump "dictatorial."


AFP
 

World News

Trump

Los Angeles

Burn

Troops

US

LBCI Next
EU proposes lowering Russia oil price cap in new round of sanctions
Macron condemns 'senseless' violence after fatal school stabbing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-09

Los Angeles sees unrest over immigration raids as troops sent by Trump fan out

LBCI
World News
12:32

Trump calls troops deployment in Los Angeles 'great decision'

LBCI
World News
14:51

California suing Trump administration over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles

LBCI
World News
2025-06-07

Trump says Musk to face 'serious consequences' if he funds Democrats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:40

EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco

LBCI
World News
10:31

Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange

LBCI
World News
10:00

Austria declares national mourning after school shooting

LBCI
World News
09:37

France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches

LBCI
World News
10:00

Austria declares national mourning after school shooting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-28

Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund

LBCI
World News
08:47

Trump says Los Angeles would burn 'to the ground' if no troops sent

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More