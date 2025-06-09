Russia says first stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine completed

World News
09-06-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says first stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine completed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says first stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine completed

Russia said Monday it returned a group of prisoners -- all aged under 25 -- from Ukraine in the first stage of a major exchange of captives between Moscow and Kyiv that was agreed at Istanbul talks.

Moscow's defense ministry said, "The first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned," and they were now in Russian-allied Belarus. It did not say how many prisoners it received.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Captives

Moscow

Kyiv

Istanbul

LBCI Next
China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media
Musk's father says Trump row triggered by intense stress, has to end
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-23

Trump says major prisoners swap completed between Russia-Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-05-24

Russia says 307 POWs exchanged with Ukraine on second day of swap

LBCI
World News
2025-05-25

Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:07

Trump expected to speak with Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
09:01

China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media

LBCI
World News
07:28

Musk's father says Trump row triggered by intense stress, has to end

LBCI
World News
07:13

Los Angeles sees unrest over immigration raids as troops sent by Trump fan out

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanese FM calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kuwait

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Lebanese Army re-inspects site in Mrayjeh at request of ceasefire mechanism—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More