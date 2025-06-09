Russia says first stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine completed

Russia said Monday it returned a group of prisoners -- all aged under 25 -- from Ukraine in the first stage of a major exchange of captives between Moscow and Kyiv that was agreed at Istanbul talks.



Moscow's defense ministry said, "The first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned," and they were now in Russian-allied Belarus. It did not say how many prisoners it received.



AFP



