News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says first stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine completed
World News
09-06-2025 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says first stage of prisoner exchange with Ukraine completed
Russia said Monday it returned a group of prisoners -- all aged under 25 -- from Ukraine in the first stage of a major exchange of captives between Moscow and Kyiv that was agreed at Istanbul talks.
Moscow's defense ministry said, "The first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned," and they were now in Russian-allied Belarus. It did not say how many prisoners it received.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Captives
Moscow
Kyiv
Istanbul
Next
China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media
Musk's father says Trump row triggered by intense stress, has to end
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-23
Trump says major prisoners swap completed between Russia-Ukraine
World News
2025-05-23
Trump says major prisoners swap completed between Russia-Ukraine
0
World News
2025-05-24
Russia says 307 POWs exchanged with Ukraine on second day of swap
World News
2025-05-24
Russia says 307 POWs exchanged with Ukraine on second day of swap
0
World News
2025-05-25
Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap
World News
2025-05-25
Russia, Ukraine complete record prisoner swap
0
World News
2025-05-05
Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia
World News
2025-05-05
Russian reporter critical of Ukraine war says RSF smuggled her out of Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:07
Trump expected to speak with Netanyahu
World News
09:07
Trump expected to speak with Netanyahu
0
World News
09:01
China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media
World News
09:01
China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media
0
World News
07:28
Musk's father says Trump row triggered by intense stress, has to end
World News
07:28
Musk's father says Trump row triggered by intense stress, has to end
0
World News
07:13
Los Angeles sees unrest over immigration raids as troops sent by Trump fan out
World News
07:13
Los Angeles sees unrest over immigration raids as troops sent by Trump fan out
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-16
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday
World News
2025-05-16
Italy and UAE to announce agreement on new AI center on Friday
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
Lebanon News
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Lebanese FM calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kuwait
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Lebanese FM calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kuwait
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:53
Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings
Lebanon News
13:53
Military source to LBCI: Lebanese Army concludes search in Mrayjeh with no findings
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Prison break in Ghazir: Inmates breach wall, flee under cover of night
5
Lebanon News
12:39
Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity
Lebanon News
12:39
Lebanese Army inspects site in Laylaki amid allegations of military activity
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:26
Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg: Ministry
7
Lebanon News
12:22
Lebanese Army re-inspects site in Mrayjeh at request of ceasefire mechanism—Video
Lebanon News
12:22
Lebanese Army re-inspects site in Mrayjeh at request of ceasefire mechanism—Video
8
Lebanon News
08:55
Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident
Lebanon News
08:55
Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More