China, US begin new trade talks in London: Chinese state media

China and the United States began a new round of trade talks in London on Monday, Beijing's state media reported, as the world's two biggest economies seek to shore up a shaky truce after bruising tit-for-tat tariffs.



"On June 9, local time, Vice Premier He Lifeng... began holding the first meeting of the China-U.S. trade consultation mechanism with the American side in London," state news agency Xinhua reported.



AFP