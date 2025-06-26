Ukraine, Russia exchange another group of POWs

Ukraine and Russia exchanged a new group of captured soldiers on Thursday, the latest in a series of prisoner swaps agreed at peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month.



"Today, warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service are returning home," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media, sharing images of freed soldiers smiling and embracing.



"Another group of Russian servicemen has been returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.





AFP

