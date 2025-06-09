The row between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was triggered by months of intense stress on both sides, and the public battle between the U.S. president and the billionaire donor needs to stop, Musk's father told Reuters on Monday.



Trump and Musk began exchanging insults last week on social media, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination."



Asked whether he thought his son had made a mistake by engaging in a public row with the president, Errol Musk said people were sometimes unable to think as clearly as they should "in the heat of the moment."



"They've had five months of intense stress," Musk told Reuters at a conference in Moscow organized by conservative Russian tycoons.



"With all the opposition cleared and two people left in the arena, all they have ever done is get rid of everything and now they are trying to get rid of each other - well that has to stop."



Asked how it would end, he said: "Oh, it will end on a good note - very soon."







Reuters