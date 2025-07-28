Zelensky hails Trump's 'determination' after new deadline for Russia

28-07-2025 | 14:33
Zelensky hails Trump's 'determination' after new deadline for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday hailed Donald Trump's "clear stance and expressed determination" after the U.S. president said he would cut the 50-day deadline he set for Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

"Right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace. I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war," Zelensky said on social media.

