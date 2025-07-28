First day of fresh China-US trade talks in Sweden ends: US Treasury

The first day of fresh China-U.S. trade and tariff negotiations ended on Monday evening in Stockholm, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said.



The world's top two economies are looking to extend a fragile trade truce in the face of President Donald Trump's global tariff war.



The talks ended around 1750 GMT, the spokesman told reporters outside the Rosenbad building, the seat of the Swedish government, where Sweden's prime minister hosted the talks.



AFP