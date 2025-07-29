Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 40 wounded in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, regional officials said on Tuesday.



Strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region killed 16 people and wounded 35, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration, said on Telegram.



Four people were also killed and more wounded in attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.



AFP