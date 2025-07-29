Five dead in Manhattan shooting, including police officer: US media

World News
29-07-2025 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five dead in Manhattan shooting, including police officer: US media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Five dead in Manhattan shooting, including police officer: US media

Five people, including a police officer and the suspected gunman, were dead following a shooting in central Manhattan on Monday, U.S. media reported.

"Four people, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed in today's shooting in Midtown Manhattan," a law enforcement source told broadcaster CNN, adding the suspected gunman died from what is believed to be a "self-inflicted injury."

AFP

World News

New York

United States

Manhattan

Shooting

Police

LBCI Next
Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes
First day of fresh China-US trade talks in Sweden ends: US Treasury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Tehran police headquarters hit in Israeli attack: Iran media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Syrian state media says 11 dead in new clashes near Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-04

Syria monitor says five Alawites found dead after detention

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:01

Dutch summon Israeli ambassador, impose travel ban on ministers

LBCI
World News
00:45

Ukraine says at least 20 killed in Russian strikes

LBCI
World News
14:52

First day of fresh China-US trade talks in Sweden ends: US Treasury

LBCI
World News
14:33

Zelensky hails Trump's 'determination' after new deadline for Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Speaker Berri holds meetings in Ain al-Tineh, calls for joint parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-11

US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Ziad Rahbani’s funeral procession arrives at Bikfaya church for final farewell

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More