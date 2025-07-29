Five dead in Manhattan shooting, including police officer: US media

Five people, including a police officer and the suspected gunman, were dead following a shooting in central Manhattan on Monday, U.S. media reported.



"Four people, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed in today's shooting in Midtown Manhattan," a law enforcement source told broadcaster CNN, adding the suspected gunman died from what is believed to be a "self-inflicted injury."



AFP



