France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying
World News
11-10-2025 | 07:09
France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying
France's reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Saturday he was to form a government "not imprisoned by the parties" to tackle a political crisis "painful for everyone".
"I will do my duty and I will not be a problem," Lecornu vowed a day after President Emmanuel Macron named him back into the job -- just four days after Lecornu had resigned from it.
AFP
World News
France
Reappointed
PM
Lecornu
Government
Party
