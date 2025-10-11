France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying

11-10-2025 | 07:09
France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying

France's reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Saturday he was to form a government "not imprisoned by the parties" to tackle a political crisis "painful for everyone".

"I will do my duty and I will not be a problem," Lecornu vowed a day after President Emmanuel Macron named him back into the job -- just four days after Lecornu had resigned from it.


AFP
 

