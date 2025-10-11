News
Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency
World News
11-10-2025 | 09:03
Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump spoke on Saturday, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post without elaborating.
"President Zelensky is now speaking with President Trump," Yermak wrote.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Trump
Ukraine
US
Presidency
