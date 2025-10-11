Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency

11-10-2025 | 09:03
Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency
Zelensky, Trump hold talks: Ukrainian presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump spoke on Saturday, Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post without elaborating.

"President Zelensky is now speaking with President Trump," Yermak wrote.


AFP
 

