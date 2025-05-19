Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about peace in Ukraine as European leaders demanded that the Kremlin accept an immediate ceasefire to halt the region's deadliest conflict since World War II.



Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly called for an end to the "bloodbath" of Ukraine, which his administration casts as a proxy war between the United States and Russia.



Reuters