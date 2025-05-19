Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire

World News
19-05-2025 | 03:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about peace in Ukraine as European leaders demanded that the Kremlin accept an immediate ceasefire to halt the region's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly called for an end to the "bloodbath" of Ukraine, which his administration casts as a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

Ukraine

War

Russia

Europeans

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Paris urges Israel to resume aid access to Gaza “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles”
Estonia says Russia detained a tanker in Baltic Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-14

Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports 'all initiatives' to end Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-03-14

Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end

LBCI
World News
2025-03-18

Trump, Putin agree to Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days

LBCI
World News
2025-04-24

Russian strike on Kyiv shows Putin 'wants to continue war:' Ukraine FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Joe Biden thanks supporters for 'love' after cancer diagnosis

LBCI
World News
08:00

Israel should be excluded from Eurovision: Spain PM

LBCI
World News
07:10

UK, EU say they have agreed security and defense pact

LBCI
World News
06:01

China says backs Denmark's sovereignty on 'Greenland issue'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:52

Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13

UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12

Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More