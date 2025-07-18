US designates Pakistani group's offshoot as 'terrorist' organization over Kashmir attack

World News
18-07-2025 | 00:19
High views
US designates Pakistani group&#39;s offshoot as &#39;terrorist&#39; organization over Kashmir attack
0min
US designates Pakistani group's offshoot as 'terrorist' organization over Kashmir attack

The U.S. government designated The Resistance Front, considered an offshoot of the Pakistani extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a "foreign terrorist organization" over the April 22 Islamist militant attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

The Resistance Front, also known as Kashmir Resistance, initially took responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam before denying it days later.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, listed as a "foreign terrorist organization" by the United States, is an Islamist group accused of plotting attacks in India and in the West, including the three-day deadly assault on Mumbai in November 2008.

TRF's designation by Washington as a "foreign terrorist organization" and "specially designated global terrorist" enforced President Donald Trump's "call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Rubio said in a statement.

Reuters

