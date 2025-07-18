EU agrees 18th round of Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

18-07-2025
0min
EU agrees 18th round of Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

EU countries on Friday signed off on a new package of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, including lowering a price cap on Moscow's oil exports, officials said.

"The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

The 18th round of economic punishment against Russia since its 2022 invasion was approved after Slovakia dropped a weeks-long block following talks with Brussels over separate plans to phase out Russian gas imports.

AFP

