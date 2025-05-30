Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports

30-05-2025 | 03:40
Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports
Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose tariffs on a significant portion of the global economy under an existing law that includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The administration has not made a final decision and could wait to impose any plans after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs, following a trade court ruling that had immediately blocked them, the report added.

Reuters

Ukraine, Russia 'want ceasefire,' Turkey FM says en route to Kyiv
US judge says will block Trump freeze on foreign students at Harvard
Learn More