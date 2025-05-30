Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose tariffs on a significant portion of the global economy under an existing law that includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The administration has not made a final decision and could wait to impose any plans after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs, following a trade court ruling that had immediately blocked them, the report added.



Reuters