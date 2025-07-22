Top Catholic cleric back from Gaza says humanitarian situation 'morally unacceptable'

22-07-2025 | 04:23
Top Catholic cleric back from Gaza says humanitarian situation &#39;morally unacceptable&#39;
Top Catholic cleric back from Gaza says humanitarian situation 'morally unacceptable'

The Roman Catholic church's most senior cleric in the Holy Land said Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was "morally unacceptable", after visiting the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"We have seen men holding out in the sun for hours in the hope of a simple meal," Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa told a news conference. "It's morally unacceptable and unjustified," he added.

