France's culture minister to be tried for corruption: Judicial source

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati is to go on trial accused of receiving payments from Renault-Nissan while she was a member of European Parliament, a judicial source told AFP Tuesday.



Dati, a 59-year-old whose ambition is to become Paris mayor next year, was charged with corruption and abuse of power in 2019, allegations she denies.



AFP