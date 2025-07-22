Ukrainian MPs vote to end independence of anti-corruption agencies

Ukrainian MPs on Tuesday approved amendments to remove the independence of two anti-corruption bodies in the war-torn country, a day after the arrest of an official working in one of the agencies.



Despite widespread criticism from NGOs and rights groups, parliament voted 263 in favour and 13 against to place the two government anti-corruption agencies under the direct authority of the prosecutor-general, who the president appoints.



AFP