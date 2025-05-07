Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa appealed to the international community on Wednesday to put a stop to the "deliberate humanitarian crime" of famine, which he said was being perpetrated in Gaza.



"We appeal to the conscience of humanity. Do not let the children of Gaza starve to death. Do not allow food and water to be used as weapons of war and control. This famine is not a natural disaster, it is a deliberate humanitarian crime, and silence is complicity," he told a conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah. "We hold Israel, the occupying Power, fully responsible for this deliberate humanitarian catastrophe."



AFP