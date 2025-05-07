Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-05-2025 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian PM urges halt to &#39;deliberate humanitarian crime&#39; of &#39;famine&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa appealed to the international community on Wednesday to put a stop to the "deliberate humanitarian crime" of famine, which he said was being perpetrated in Gaza.

"We appeal to the conscience of humanity. Do not let the children of Gaza starve to death. Do not allow food and water to be used as weapons of war and control. This famine is not a natural disaster, it is a deliberate humanitarian crime, and silence is complicity," he told a conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah. "We hold Israel, the occupying Power, fully responsible for this deliberate humanitarian catastrophe."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Prime Minister

Famine

Crisis

LBCI Next
Israel's war plans threaten 'continued existence' of Palestinians in Gaza: UN
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israel strike on school sheltering displaced
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-11

Syria's Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan 'serious crime' bound to fail

LBCI
World News
2025-03-04

France seeks to rally 'all means possible' after US Ukraine aid halt: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27

Israel's war plans threaten 'continued existence' of Palestinians in Gaza: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israel strike on school sheltering displaced

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06

Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Michel Douaihy emphasizes Lebanese state's role in defense, grants confidence to government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-29

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More