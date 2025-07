Talks aimed at seeking a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia got underway in Malaysia on Monday, an AFP photographer saw, as a festering frontier territorial dispute dragged into a fifth day of open combat.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet are meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is mediating the talks at his official residence at Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur.

AFP