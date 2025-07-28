Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'unconditional' ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia will enter into an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight on Monday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced.



"Both Cambodia, and Thailand, reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight," Anwar said after mediation talks in Malaysia.



AFP



