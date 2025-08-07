Trump-Putin meeting due in 'coming days', Kremlin says

07-08-2025 | 04:17
Trump-Putin meeting due in 'coming days', Kremlin says
Trump-Putin meeting due in 'coming days', Kremlin says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet in the "coming days", with preparation for a summit already underway, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state RIA news agency.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Meeting

UK says first migrants held under return deal with France
Zelensky says spoke with Trump after US envoy's Moscow visit
