Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says

World News
29-10-2025 | 01:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says

Ukraine sent drones towards Moscow for the third consecutive night and targeted several other Russian regions, disrupting air traffic throughout the country and threatening an industrial plant in Russia's south, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.

Russian air defence units destroyed a total of 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six in the Moscow region and 13 over bordering regions, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv has kept up long-range drone strikes on Moscow and other Russian regions in recent months, saying the aim is to hit military and industrial assets, sap Russia's war economy and show Russians the conflict is no longer distant.

The attacks on Moscow came in several waves, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.

Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said three of Moscow's four airports, and several others throughout the country, were briefly closed for safety reasons.

Ukraine also launched several drones targeting the Budyonnovsk industrial zone in Russia's Stavropol region, the region's governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said on Telegram. The Russian defence ministry said its units downed two drones over the region, located in the country's south.

The attack caused no "significant" damage, and there were no casualties, Vladimirov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Drones

Moscow

Russia

LBCI Next
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Russia fired over 800 drones at Ukraine in new record: Ukraine air force

LBCI
World News
2025-09-28

Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Moscow says Poland spreading drone 'myths' to escalate Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Russia says downed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:13

US to cut military presence in Europe: Romania

LBCI
World News
03:59

Dutch snap election seen as major test for Europe’s far right

LBCI
World News
03:49

US dollar strengthens on China-US deal optimism

LBCI
World News
03:20

China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More