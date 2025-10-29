Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says

Ukraine sent drones towards Moscow for the third consecutive night and targeted several other Russian regions, disrupting air traffic throughout the country and threatening an industrial plant in Russia's south, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.



Russian air defence units destroyed a total of 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six in the Moscow region and 13 over bordering regions, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.



Kyiv has kept up long-range drone strikes on Moscow and other Russian regions in recent months, saying the aim is to hit military and industrial assets, sap Russia's war economy and show Russians the conflict is no longer distant.



The attacks on Moscow came in several waves, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.



Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said three of Moscow's four airports, and several others throughout the country, were briefly closed for safety reasons.



Ukraine also launched several drones targeting the Budyonnovsk industrial zone in Russia's Stavropol region, the region's governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said on Telegram. The Russian defence ministry said its units downed two drones over the region, located in the country's south.



The attack caused no "significant" damage, and there were no casualties, Vladimirov said on the Telegram messaging app.



Reuters