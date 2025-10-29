News
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says
World News
29-10-2025 | 01:46
2
min
Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says
Ukraine sent drones towards Moscow for the third consecutive night and targeted several other Russian regions, disrupting air traffic throughout the country and threatening an industrial plant in Russia's south, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.
Russian air defence units destroyed a total of 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, including six in the Moscow region and 13 over bordering regions, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
Kyiv has kept up long-range drone strikes on Moscow and other Russian regions in recent months, saying the aim is to hit military and industrial assets, sap Russia's war economy and show Russians the conflict is no longer distant.
The attacks on Moscow came in several waves, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.
Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said three of Moscow's four airports, and several others throughout the country, were briefly closed for safety reasons.
Ukraine also launched several drones targeting the Budyonnovsk industrial zone in Russia's Stavropol region, the region's governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said on Telegram. The Russian defence ministry said its units downed two drones over the region, located in the country's south.
The attack caused no "significant" damage, and there were no casualties, Vladimirov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Drones
Moscow
Russia
Next
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
Previous
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
0
World News
2025-10-20
French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France
World News
2025-10-20
French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
