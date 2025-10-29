Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a trade deal with South Korea would be finalized soon, ahead of a meeting with the country's President Lee Jae Myung later in the day.



"Our deal with the Republic of Korea will be finalized very soon," he told delegates at the APEC CEO summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.



"We're really we're wedded, and we have a very special relationship, a special bond. In fact, we're working with you on shipbuilding," he added.



AFP



