News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
World News
29-10-2025 | 01:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a trade deal with South Korea would be finalized soon, ahead of a meeting with the country's President Lee Jae Myung later in the day.
"Our deal with the Republic of Korea will be finalized very soon," he told delegates at the APEC CEO summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.
"We're really we're wedded, and we have a very special relationship, a special bond. In fact, we're working with you on shipbuilding," he added.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Trade
South Korea
Lee Jae Myung
Next
Ukraine targets Moscow with drones for third straight night, Russia says
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
0
World News
2025-09-15
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
World News
2025-09-15
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
0
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
0
World News
2025-09-19
Trump reports 'progress' with Xi on TikTok deal, trade
World News
2025-09-19
Trump reports 'progress' with Xi on TikTok deal, trade
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:13
US to cut military presence in Europe: Romania
World News
05:13
US to cut military presence in Europe: Romania
0
World News
03:59
Dutch snap election seen as major test for Europe’s far right
World News
03:59
Dutch snap election seen as major test for Europe’s far right
0
World News
03:49
US dollar strengthens on China-US deal optimism
World News
03:49
US dollar strengthens on China-US deal optimism
0
World News
03:20
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea
World News
03:20
China confirms Xi to meet Trump in South Korea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
Israel’s defence minister warns Hamas leadership will have no immunity
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
0
World News
2025-10-20
French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France
World News
2025-10-20
French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Israel-Lebanon situation: Israel sees large-scale conflict with Hezbollah as likely
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations
3
Lebanon News
10:05
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
10:05
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Diplomatic race in Beirut: Can US and Egypt prevent another war?
5
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Political debate: Lebanon's 2026 elections at risk as Parliament and Cabinet clash over electoral law
7
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
8
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister meets Morgan Ortagus, highlights need for international support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More