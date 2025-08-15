China 'opposes' European sanctions over Iran's nuclear program

15-08-2025 | 07:11
China &#39;opposes&#39; European sanctions over Iran&#39;s nuclear program
China 'opposes' European sanctions over Iran's nuclear program

China said on Friday it "opposes" invoking fresh sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program after Britain, France, and Germany told the United Nations they would reimpose them if no diplomatic solution is found by the end of August.

China "opposes invoking" sanctions and "believes that it does not help parties build trust and bridge differences and is not conducive to the diplomatic effort for the early resumption of talks," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in a statement.

AFP

