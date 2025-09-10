Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A state of ambiguity and contradictions prevailed in Tel Aviv as it awaited the return of Russian-Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, after two and a half years in Hezbollah captivity in Iraq.



Some Israeli sources claimed that Tel Aviv had not exchanged Tsurkov for prisoners in its custody, while others said her release came in return for the release of six prisoners held in Israel.



Among them was Lebanese national Captain Imad Mhanna, who was captured on November 2 of last year during a commando operation in Batroun.



Between these accounts, however, reports indicated that Tsurkov was freed under broader conditions, including facilitating the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq without combat and sparing Iraq further conflict, according to a Hezbollah Iraq source quoted by Agence France-Presse.

Shortly before Tsurkov’s arrival, she received a call from Israel’s official in charge of the prisoners and missing persons file, Gal Hirsch.



A reception ceremony was held similar to those organized for prisoners previously released by Hamas. The U.S. role in the operation was also a subject of widespread analysis.



By securing Tsurkov’s release, Tel Aviv is seeking to claim an achievement in the complex prisoners’ file and project that it can impose its conditions across multiple arenas and issues.