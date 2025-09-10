Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details

News Bulletin Reports
10-09-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
A state of ambiguity and contradictions prevailed in Tel Aviv as it awaited the return of Russian-Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, after two and a half years in Hezbollah captivity in Iraq.

Some Israeli sources claimed that Tel Aviv had not exchanged Tsurkov for prisoners in its custody, while others said her release came in return for the release of six prisoners held in Israel.

Among them was Lebanese national Captain Imad Mhanna, who was captured on November 2 of last year during a commando operation in Batroun.

Between these accounts, however, reports indicated that Tsurkov was freed under broader conditions, including facilitating the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq without combat and sparing Iraq further conflict, according to a Hezbollah Iraq source quoted by Agence France-Presse.
Shortly before Tsurkov’s arrival, she received a call from Israel’s official in charge of the prisoners and missing persons file, Gal Hirsch.

A reception ceremony was held similar to those organized for prisoners previously released by Hamas. The U.S. role in the operation was also a subject of widespread analysis.
 
By securing Tsurkov’s release, Tel Aviv is seeking to claim an achievement in the complex prisoners’ file and project that it can impose its conditions across multiple arenas and issues.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Iraq

US

Release

Hostage

LBCI Next
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

LBCI
World News
09:12

Princeton researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov released from militia captivity in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02

Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Former MP Hassan Rifai dies at 102

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-16

From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Disarmament plan hinges on resources, not deadlines: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
World News
05:17

Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

PM Salam discusses political developments with UN envoy, meets Islamic Group delegation on Lebanon’s challenges and opportunities

LBCI
Middle East News
10:52

Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israeli attack on Doha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More