Zelensky calls for 'reliable and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Europe

18-08-2025 | 13:05
Zelensky calls for 'reliable and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Europe
Zelensky calls for 'reliable and lasting peace' for Ukraine, Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for a durable peace for his war-battered country and Europe, ahead of talks in Washington with European allies and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe," he posted on social media, adding: "We must stop the killing, and I thank the partners who are working to do so and, ultimately, to bring about a lasting and dignified peace."

AFP

