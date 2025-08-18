Trump, with Zelensky, again rejects need for urgent Ukraine ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump repeated on Monday his view that a ceasefire was not necessary to end the Russia-Ukraine war, echoing earlier comments that brought his position more in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he met last week.



"I don't think you need a ceasefire," Trump said, sitting alongside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. "I know that it might be good to have, but I can also understand strategically why one country or the other wouldn't want it. You have a ceasefire and they rebuild and rebuild and rebuild and you know maybe they don't want that."



AFP