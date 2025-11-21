Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

World News
21-11-2025 | 09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Kyiv was "working" on a U.S.-drafted peace proposal, insisting it must ensure a "dignified" peace for Ukraine after the document adhered to many of Moscow's demands.

"We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace," Zelensky said on social media after holding a call with European allies.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

United States

