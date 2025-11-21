Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Kyiv was "working" on a U.S.-drafted peace proposal, insisting it must ensure a "dignified" peace for Ukraine after the document adhered to many of Moscow's demands.



"We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace," Zelensky said on social media after holding a call with European allies.



AFP



