Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed hope that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would move toward ending the war in Ukraine, but he noted that Putin might not want to reach a deal.



Trump told Fox News, “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem. To be honest with you, I think Putin is tired of it, I think they’re all tired of it, but nobody knows what might happen.”



He added, “We’ll find out what President Putin wants over the next two weeks… it’s possible he doesn’t want to make a deal.”



Reuters