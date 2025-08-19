European Council President: Ukraine must move forward in EU accession process

European Council President Antonio Costa said Tuesday that Ukraine’s accession process to the European Union must move forward and that Europe should be involved in any peace negotiations alongside Ukraine, Russia and the United States.



Costa briefed council members on Monday’s talks in Washington via video link from Lisbon.



He told reporters that despite the many challenges ahead and the lack of guarantees for success, the mere possibility of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin “is in itself somewhat positive.”



Reuters