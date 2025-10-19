Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-10-2025 | 08:02
Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement
Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the country’s security forces to take "strong action" against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of breaching the ceasefire.

"Following a ceasefire violation by Hamas, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with the defense minister and senior security officials and instructed to take strong action against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Netanyahu

Action

Terrorist

Targets

Gaza

Statement

