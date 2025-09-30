Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he did not agree to a Palestinian state during his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House the previous day.



"Not at all, and it is not written in the agreement. One thing was made clear: We will strongly oppose a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said in a video posted overnight Monday to Tuesday on his Telegram channel.



He said the Israeli military would stay in most of Gaza, after he gave his backing to a peace plan for the Palestinian territory unveiled by US President Donald Trump.



"We will recover all our hostages, alive and well, while the (Israeli military) will remain in most of the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said in a video statement.





AFP